Liam Boyce makes his first start for Burton Albion at Barnsley tonight as Nigel Clough makes two changes to his starting XI.

Boyce has returned from an ACL injury, sustained back in August, with substitute appearances in each of the Brewers' last three matches.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But Albion's record signing now makes his full debut as a lone-striker, with Darren Bent dropping to the bench, as Clough persists with the 4-5-1 formation that has worked well for his side in recent weeks.

John Brayford makes way for Joe Sbarra in the other change from Albion's side that drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with Lloyd Dyer moving to left-back, Kyle McFadzean and Tom Naylor the centre-halves and Lucas Akins completing the back-four.

Jacob Davenport anchors a three-man midfield with Hope Akpan and Jamie Allen either side of him, with Martin Samuelsen and Sbarra on the right and left flanks respectively.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Boyce completes Burton's starting XI at Oakwell.

Ex-England striker Bent is joined on the bench by Harry Campbell, Shaun Barker, Jake Buxton, Damien McCrory, Luke Murphy and Luke Varney, who returns to a Brewers squad for the first time since December.

He scored the crucial goal that secured Albion's Championship status at Oakwell back in April.