Liam Boyce has taken another step towards his return from a long-term injury - and Nigel Clough says things are going as "well as can be expected" for Burton Albion's record signing.

The Northern Ireland international is still some way from being back in action after rupturing the ACL in his left knee in the pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town, an injury that was always likely to rule him out for the majority of the campaign following surgery.

Boyce is now back out and running on the training field to build up his fitness.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

According to Clough, there is a six-month 'no contact' rule for players after undergoing operations on the ACL, meaning the former Ross County man is unlikely to be able to join back in with his teammates until February at the earliest.

But Boyce's current progress means he should be in a good position when he is given permission to take part in training again.

"He's coming on as well as can be expected," said Clough when asked to give an update on the Brewers' record signing.

"He's running, he's outside on the training pitch which is brilliant to see - in some ways.

"It frustrates the hell out of you when you're training and you see Liam jogging around the outside of the pitch.

"And then you just think what a difference he would've made to us so far this season.

(Image: Daniel Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"But he's outside, and it's a big step for an injured player to get outside on the training pitch, as at least you're alongside the players.

"There's a six-month rule that surgeons put in place, and they won't let you do anything contact-wise until six months after the operation.

"I think that's going to be February or March time, but he's working unbelievably hard on his rehab.

"That's all they can do. The harder they work, the less they'll take to get up to speed.

"So he's going to be in the best possible shape as soon as he gets the okay from the surgeons to start joining in and doing some physical work."