Liam Boyce is going to savour the "unreal scenes" of Burton Albion's dramatic victory at Sunderland - because he knows those moments do not come around too often.

In surely the most significant 10 minutes of the Brewers' season to date, Darren Bent headed home an 86th-minute equaliser at his former club, before Boyce converted Ben Turner's cross in injury time to snatch a vital three points for Albion and further galvanise their late push for Championship survival.

While Nigel Clough's side would not have been officially relegated if the game had finished 1-0 to the Black Cats - who are now confirmed as relegated - it would have been all-but over for them.

That 10-minute turnaround, though, moved them from being five points adrift with two matches remaining to only two adrift of 21st-placed Bolton Wanderers, who they host next weekend.

And one need only watch the celebrations that met Boyce's sensational winner to realise how significant a moment it was - and just how much it meant to this resilient Burton outfit.

"It's unreal scenes you saw at the end," said the Brewers' record signing after scoring his second goal in as many games.

"To go 1-0 down, we kept believing that if we got one, even though it was really late, we knew we were going to get another chance.

"Thankfully it fell to me and it went in the corner.

"Anyone playing football for anyone, a goal like that is unbelievable.

"It doesn't happen very often.

"I'm a couple of weeks off my summer body, but I still had to get my top off and run over to the fans! (Boyce was booked for removing his shirt in the celebration).

"You saw everybody coming from the dugout, knowing how important a goal it was.

"It was just unbelievable, I didn't know what to do in the moment.

"It was unreal - I think I slid on my knees and then Fadz (Kyle McFadzean) slide tackled me, then next thing I felt about 20 people on my back so I knew the whole bench was there as well.

"It was great to be a part of, and thankfully it was me who scored the goal.

"Luckily the decision went our way at the end.

"They've gone against us all season, so thankfully it just gives us a hope and puts it onto next week."

That "decision" was referee Darren England's adjudication that a 96th-minute Sunderland equaliser should be disallowed because of a handball from a home player in the goalmouth scramble.

From thinking they had spurned two points in the most frustrating fashion, Albion were suddenly elated again, with the Black Cats understandably deflated as it confirmed their League One status for next season.

It was the final dramatic flourish to a breathless finale - and Boyce believes his side may have been due some fortune when it comes to those contentious decisions.

"From what I saw, it was the edge of the six-yard box, I saw about seven Sunderland players jumping for it and I knew it was going to drop," he added when reflecting on that disallowed goal.

"It lasted an eternity to be honest, people were holding people off.

"I think we cleared it and hit it off one of their hands.

"I'm not sure, but I think I heard the linesman saying it had hit his hand, but I don't know how quickly or if he could've reacted or get out of the way.

"Thankfully it went our way for once this season.

"There have been decisions and unlucky situations for us that have ended in goals in the last minute.

"Thankfully that one was disallowed and it got us the win."