Nigel Clough says Liam Boyce's return to the international fold with Northern Ireland will be a "great boost" for the Burton Albion striker.

The 26-year-old is in line to earn his 11th cap for the Green and White Army when they host World Cup-bound South Korea at Windsor Park on Saturday (2pm).

After battling back from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in a friendly at Shrewsbury Town in July, Boyce has worked hard to get himself back on Michael O'Neill's radar.

Since the Brewers' record signing made his belated - and scoring - competitive debut against Aston Villa last month, he has not been out of the matchday squad.

And Clough is understandably cautious about the workload his striker will be undertaking this week while the rest of the Brewers have some time off.

"I said that to him before he went - make sure that you don’t do too much," Clough said.

"He's trained pretty much non-stop now since he started with his rehab process.

"(Brewers physio) Nick Fenton was going to speak to the physio over there, with him playing 80-odd minutes on Saturday, to make sure he doesn't train too much at the start of the week.

"I don't know if he'll start on Saturday against South Korea, but if he does at least it's only the one game and he's back in with us on the Monday.

"But it's given him a great boost."

Boyce's return to the international frame is a form of closure for him.

The last time he pulled on the green of Northern Ireland, he helped them to a crucial 1-0 win over Azerbaijan.

The game before, he had netted his first goal for his country with a move to Burton just around the corner.

Boyce had much to look forward to with Northern Ireland eventually qualifying for the World Cup play-offs, cruelly defeated 1-0 by Switzerland one step short of this summer's finals in Russia.

"Those dark days of that six months of being in the gym and working on your own and running round on your own are over," Clough added.

"As a player, it's demoralising.

"You're watching your mates train and all you're doing is lap after lap of running around the pitch, and running around cones.

"It's very, very difficult as a footballer.

"It's almost the end of the road, a bit like saying 'right, it's all behind me now.'

Brewers fans can watch Boyce and co take on the South Koreans on FreeSports, which is available to view on Freeview channel 95.