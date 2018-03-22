Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shaun Barker says every Burton Albion player is relishing the challenge of a Championship survival push in the final eight games of the season.

Three points adrift of safety at the start of the international break, the Brewers face a battle to ensure their place in English football's second tier for a third successive campaign.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers was Albion's fourth loss from their last five games - and they have taken only a single point in those five games since beating relegation rivals Barnsley at the end of February.

But despite a struggle for goals, Burton's recent performances have shown they are not lacking confidence for the fight.

And club captain Barker knows that, crucially, his team believe they are able to survive in the Championship all over again.

"These lads know what task lies ahead," said Barker, who was speaking as the Brewers took part in the EFL Day of Action this week.

"They are prepared for it, they are looking forward to it and as long as we keep the togetherness, that team morale and belief more than anything.

"More than anything, it's the belief of staying up.

"They have performed to get into this division, they've performed well enough to stay in this division.

"And even though we are little Burton Albion and we are fighting above our weight, it is something that every player is relishing.

"Fingers crossed we can get enough this season and stay up again."

Burton's eight remaining games see them tackle four relegation rivals in Birmingham City, Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland, as well as promotion hopefuls Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston North End.