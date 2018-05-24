Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's under-18s are set to face Liverpool for a second year in a row as they kick off a busy pre-season schedule.

The young Brewers will tackle the Reds' under-18s side at Liverpool academy's Kirkby training ground on July 12, having faced the same opposition - when they were managed by Steven Gerrard - at St George's Park in 2017.

After that clash, Albion's academy side face games against a host of senior non-League opposition.

They will take on Uttoxeter Town on July 14 (3pm), South Normanton Athletic on July 16 (7.30pm) and Tamworth on July 21 (3pm).

Rocester (July 24, 7.45pm), Loughborough Dynamo (July 28, 3pm) and Gresley (August 1, 7.30pm) then round off the Brewers youngsters' pre-season preparations as they prepare for the 2018-19 Youth Alliance season.

"We will take the squad up to Liverpool’s training ground and play their under 18s side," said professional development phase lead coach Sam Rose.

"We obviously had the experience of being part of Steven Gerrard’s first game as the Liverpool under-18s coach last year, and it is always good to play strong opposition straight away in pre-season and give the lads a taste of what standards you can hit as a young player.

“Liverpool, I would imagine, will be a strong side and it will be a good learning opportunity for the boys to experience that type of environment.

“In addition to playing Liverpool, we are playing six matches against men’s teams. These will be tough games and will be a similar style to the Youth Alliance.

"It allows us to work with the group on the basics of the game against what will be strong and experienced opposition.

"For some of the group, particularly the boys joining us from the under-16s of last season, we are expecting it to be an invaluable experience."