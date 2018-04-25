The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyd Dyer's season could be over with a hamstring injury - but Damien McCrory may be in contention for Saturday's crunch clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Dyer - Burton Albion's leading scorer with seven for the campaign - came off during the 5-0 home defeat to Hull City earlier this month.

That was his 39th appearance of the season, and it may prove to be his last, according to Nigel Clough, with only a trip to Preston North End remaining after this weekend's game.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"It looks like it at the moment, yes" said the Brewers boss when asked if Dyer would be struggling for the rest of the season.

"It was a pretty bad hamstring he did.

"But you never know, he's a quick healer despite his old age. So we'll see."

Albion are waiting on the fitness of McCrory, who injured his shoulder in the second half of the 2-1 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

The left-back is yet to train this week, although Clough is still hopeful he could push for inclusion for the visit of Bolton.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"He's seeing a specialist, we're trying to get him as comfortable as possible so he can be in contention," added the Brewers boss.

"He won't train on Wednesday, but we're hoping he might train on Friday and then we'll see how it is then.

"It's just avoiding contact up until that point."