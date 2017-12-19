Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The result was never in question once Lloyd Dyer's name appeared on the freshly-printed team sheets at the Macron Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For Dyer's record against Bolton Wanderers is one to behold - and it was no surprise that, after a cursory glance at his statistics against the Trotters, he scored what turned out to be the winner in the Brewers' 1-0 win on Saturday.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Acton Imagery)

Dyer has won a remarkable seven out of eight games against the Trotters, drawing the other and it is perhaps even more startling is that he's scored four times and set up two goals in those games.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Perhaps it may be time to pencil in April 28 - the return fixture at the Pirelli Stadium - in your diaries, Albion fans.