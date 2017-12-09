Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyd Dyer is straight back into the Burton Albion starting XI for today's home clash with Preston North End (3pm) after returning from injury.

Dyer's return from a hamstring problem is the one change from last weekend's defeat at Derby County, with the former Leicester City man replacing Marvin Sordell as the Brewers shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

That sees Stephen Bywater continue in goal, behind a back four of John Brayford, Jake Buxton, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy are the deep-lying midfielders, with Will Miller, Matt Palmer and Dyer lining up in an attacking trio behind lone striker Lucas Akins.

Dyer's last outing for Burton was in the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United on November 17.

On the bench, Kyle McFadzean and Jamie Allen return to the matchday 18.

Burton's squad is completed by Connor Ripley, Stephen Warnock, Joe Sbarra, Sean Scannell and Luke Varney.

Matty Lund and Joe Mason are both still struggling with illness and so do not make the bench.