Matty Lund got off the mark for Bradford City last night - but he is not getting carried away by talk of a play-off push.

The on-loan Burton Albion man, who joined the Bantams until the end of the season in January, alongside fellow Brewer Stephen Warnock, notched his first goal in a 3-1 defeat of Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Lund latched onto Charlie Wyke's flick-on and struck past Luke McGhee to put the hosts ahead on the 71st minute, having come on as a substitute only seven minutes earlier.

Bradford now sit seven points off the play-offs with 15 still to play for.

Lund, though, is reluctant to fuel talk of a possible top-six berth.

"I think we've just got to take it a game at a time," he said.

"I don't think the lads are buying into that just yet.

"We just want to go into Saturday (against Rochdale), get the result that we need and go from there.

"I don't think we should look any further than that.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"People do make late runs, so we'll just go to work on Saturday, the lads will be in tomorrow and we'll give it a go.

"I can understand the last few weeks that fans probably didn't think we were going to do it.

"But the last two results really show that the lads are back and back to basics - doing the right thing and working hard for each other."

The 27-year-old's strike was made all the more sweet given it came in his first appearance in more than a month.

The summer signing from Rochdale has appeared in only five of Bradford's 12 matches since he joined, having suffered a hamstring injury in March's 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Lund endured a difficult time in the first half of the season at the Pirelli Stadium, missing 16 of a possible 28 matches, largely due to illness and injury.

And now the Northern Ireland international is off the mark, he hopes he can kick on and continue to show the Valley Parade faithful what he is capable of.

"I try to score goals from midfield, that's what I strive to do," he added.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"It's just good to be back on the pitch because I've been injured.

"It's been a frustrating time for me and hopefully I've shown the fans what I've been about rather than being injured."

Lund wasn't the only on-loan Brewer to net for his temporary club, with Marcus Dinanga bagging his 22nd of the season for Telford United, who earned a vital three points with a 1-0 win at Blyth Spartans.

That results lifts the Bucks up to 16th place in the National League North table, four points clear of the drop zone.

It means defeat of Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday would see them secure their place in the division for another season.