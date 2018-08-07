Welcome to our weekly Burton Albion Q&A webchat.
Brewers writer Joshua Murray is on hand to answer all your Brewers queries and questions following the opening-day defeat to Rochdale - and with the window for permanent transfers closing on Thursday.
Albion are looking to bolster their ranks in the loan market, with their first away game of the season taking them to Gillingham on Saturday.
They opened up with that 2-1 loss to the Dale, with Liam Boyce's second-half goal not enough to complete a Burton comeback after a poor performance in the first half.
Can they get their tally ticking over at the weekend? Will they have any new faces in by that point?
Defensive numbers
Tim Hassell asks: Is five defenders enough for the League One season?
A question about the fans
Mark Harden asks: How does the negativity from supporters impact players during a match?
JM: Only a player can tell you how the reactions from fans, both positive and negative, have an effect on them in a game, and whether they take much notice of it or not.
There was audible frustration from some fans during the first half of Saturday’s loss to Rochdale.
It is worth remembering that the Brewers are following on from a first relegation in 41 years, so it is a unique situation for a large proportion of the supporters.
They have only won four games at home since April 2017.
Fans are able to vent their frustration if they want - so long as they are not going over the top in any way - although I personally have never seen the positives of continually singling out individuals.
Flying Akins!
Glynn Whitby asks: Is there anything alive that can jump higher than Lucas Akins?
JM: I’m sure there is Glynn, but I’ve never seen it on the football pitch!
The way Akins can gracefully soar for high balls and then bring them under control is remarkable, and we pretty much have at least one picture from every game that shows that (like below!)
Talking finances
Martin Power asks: Why has there been a lack of spending considering TV money from last year and record profits?
JM: Hi Martin - the record pre-tax profits that were published in October related to the Brewers’ first Championship campaign, from June 1 2016 to May 31 2017.
It is hard to talk about a ‘lack of spending’, as the budget was always going to have to be adapted following relegation into League One.
According to Clough, the Brewers offered to make Tom Naylor and Hope Akpan their joint-highest-paid players when they presented them with new contract offers in the summer, but the pair decided to go elsewhere.
The Albion boss said back in May that there would not be money available for permanent transfer fees this summer.
The Brewers had to plan for 2018-19 knowing there would be fewer funds available from the division and commercially, among other things.
Their spending obviously rose during their two seasons in the second tier, and the budgets then will have reflected that also.
What positions to target?
Richard Gaunt asks: How many players do you think we need and in what positions?
JM: As I’ve said above to Ben, Clough has previously talked about having enquired over three loan players.
That is the number the Brewers will want, I think.
Way back in May, just after Burton had been relegated, the Albion manager spoke about working with a squad size of 20 in League One, with two keepers and 18 outfield players.
They are two short of that at the minute.
As for positions, I understand a holding midfielder is one role they are looking to fill if possible.
Other than that, some more defensive cover could certainly help in the long term, and perhaps another versatile attacking player.
How many signings?
Ben Rowley asks: How many permanent or loan signings wouldd you like Burton to make before the window shuts?
JM: Matty Lund’s move to Scunthorpe United last week means Burton’s outfield squad is down to 16, including Will Miller, who is still on his way back from a serious knee injury.
Across a gruelling 46-game League One season, that is a small number, and the Brewers need to bolster their ranks to avoid potential burnout or real issues if injury problems start to hit.
Clough said ahead of the Rochdale game that they had made enquiries over three loan players, and I think they will want that many in before the end of August, which is when the loan window closes.
As always, loans can take time, though, as clubs don’t want to let their players head out until their own squads are sorted.
It would be a surprise to see the Brewers make any permanent signings, given what Clough has said about the difficulties with those moves and their focus being on loans.
The window for permanent deals closes at 5pm on Thursday.
First question...
Seth asks: Why can’t we be linked with a GK (goalkeeper) and CB (centre-back)?
JM: I’ve had a few people in recent weeks ask why the Brewers have not been linked with as many players this summer as in previous windows - and that largely just comes down to them being in League One rather than the Championship.
Just because a club is not linked with players in the press or even over social media, it does not mean they are not pushing to sign new personnel, though.
Some transfers can become well publicised, others go under the radar. Having said that, Albion aren’t expected to be looking for a new goalkeeper - they have four under contract in the squad, including the experienced Stephen Bywater and also Harry Campbell, whom Nigel Clough says will get a chance in the cup competitions this season and can help push Bywater.
The Brewers have five senior out-and-out defenders in John Brayford, Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner and Damien McCrory, plus young Reece Hutchinson.
Clough has suggested they are happy with the defensive options at their disposal - with Lucas Akins able to cover at right-back if needs be - but he knows his defenders will need to stay fit for the majority of the campaign, which can be a challenge.
They did have Tomas Egert back for a trial earlier in the summer, but Clough said Burton could not fit the versatile Czech defender into their budget.
Good afternoon!
Afternoon all, hope you’re well!
The League One season is up and running, with the Brewers losing 2-1 at home to Rochdale on Saturday.
With the campaign underway, we’re holding another of our weekly Burton Albion webchats to answer your Albion questions.
So, shall we get things underway?