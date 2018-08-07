Welcome to our weekly Burton Albion Q&A webchat.

Brewers writer Joshua Murray is on hand to answer all your Brewers queries and questions following the opening-day defeat to Rochdale - and with the window for permanent transfers closing on Thursday.

Albion are looking to bolster their ranks in the loan market, with their first away game of the season taking them to Gillingham on Saturday.

They opened up with that 2-1 loss to the Dale, with Liam Boyce's second-half goal not enough to complete a Burton comeback after a poor performance in the first half.

Can they get their tally ticking over at the weekend? Will they have any new faces in by that point?

Joshua is on hand to answer your questions - so tweet us @JoshuaMurrayBM or @BurtonAlbionBM to get involved and join in the debate.