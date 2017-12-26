Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion dropped three points and not just one in their 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

And the Brewers boss again was left to bemoan mistakes at crucial times as his side's fine display for the first hour was cancelled out following Pablo Hernandez's stunning free-kick equaliser.

Tom Naylor had nudged Burton in front before the break and got them in a position to secure three straight Championship wins for the first time.

But Hernandez punished the hosts after Tom Flanagan brought down Kemar Roofe on the edge of the box, before Roofe turned the game on its head with the eventual winner only three minutes later.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Albion kept pushing late on for a share of the spoils - a last-gasp goalmouth scramble saw them come agonisingly close - but Clough feels his side let more than a draw slip through their fingers.

It means that the Brewers have lost after leading at home for the second time this season - something they did not do at all last term.

Asked about whether this result would do anything to undermine the back-to-back away wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading beforehand, he said: "I hope not, because of the nature of it as well.

"The fact that we are so close, and without the mistake, I think we get the three points today.

"It's not a point dropped, I think it's three points dropped from the position we were in.

"It's because we make mistakes.

"We didn't make any mistakes at Reading or at Bolton, and we won the games.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"We are 1-0 up here, looking not comfortable but relatively okay, and then a defender goes and gives a completely needless free-kick away.

"And with the quality of the Leeds players, they punish you.

"All we ask the players to do is stay on your feet, don't dive in.

"We keep saying that in every single training session.

(Image: Epic Action Imageryfoot)

"Tom Flanagan did it against Bolton in the 94th minute and nearly cost us two points there - and we got away with it.

"Stephen Warnock did one here against Ipswich Town in the 90th minute and we didn't get away with it.

"So until they start not making those mistakes, we are going to keep on losing games."