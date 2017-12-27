Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins wants Burton Albion to end 2017 on a high at the Pirelli Stadium and put an end to their losing run on home soil.

Akins was part of the Brewers team that suffered an eighth successive home defeat on Boxing Day as they surrendered a half-time lead to lose 2-1 to promotion-chasing Leeds United.

With results elsewhere going Albion's way, they will head into their final game of the year - a Pirelli clash with Norwich City this weekend - outside the relegation zone by a single point.

That is down to the back-to-back wins they secured at Bolton Wanderers and Reading before Christmas.

The momentum from those results will not be undermined by losing to Leeds, according to Akins.

But the versatile Burton forward knows how important it could be to start mirroring their successes on the road at home sooner rather than later - and ending a memorable year with victory would serve just that purpose.

"It is very disappointing, but we just have to dust ourselves down now," said Akins after Tuesday's loss to Leeds.

"The games are coming thick and fast, which is only a good thing, they're right around the corner.

"So we will recover well and hopefully end the year here on a high against Norwich City, who had a good result against Birmingham City, so they'll be coming here full of confidence.

"We are fighting for every point we can get, and we'd like to end it (the year) here with a win.

"It's important that we do bounce back.

"Defeats do happen, but you don't want them to turn into long runs.

"The momentum that we built up has given the boys a lot of confidence that, on our day, we can beat anyone.

"We just need to show that here now, at home, because we haven't done that so far this season."

Albion have earned 12 points on the road since they last avoided defeat at the Pirelli Stadium, beating Fulham 2-1 on September 16.

A following of 260 Burton fans travelled to the Macron Stadium to see the 1-0 victory over Bolton on December 16, while 319 were in attendance at the Madejski Stadium seven days later as Reading were beaten.

Now, Akins wants to give the Brewers' home supporters something to celebrate heading into 2018.

Asked about the first-half display against Leeds giving his team hope for the coming games, he said: "Massively - and the last couple of performances as well.

"It's just disappointing that the home fans here haven't seen it, the ones who've maybe missed the last couple of away performances.

"I know it's a testing time, this time of year, and we are very thankful for the ones that did travel and obviously understand the ones that can't.

"So it's just disappointing we didn't give them something to cheer about here as well."