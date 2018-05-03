Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins bagged the player of the year double at Burton Albion's end-of-season awards evening last night.

The Brewers forward saw his impressive versatility, consistency and work rate recognised and rewarded by the Albion fans, who voted him their player of the season, sponsored by Bidfood.

And Akins' teammates echoed the supporters' feelings by naming him the RAES players' player of the year after a campaign in which the 29-year-old has made 45 appearances across the Burton attack, midfield and defence, scoring six goals in that time.

Two of those goals came in the recent wins over Derby County and Bolton Wanderers - and Akins will be hoping to follow up these awards with the ultimate prize of securing Championship safety on Sunday, having begun with the club in League Two in 2014-15.

Tom Naylor - a pillar of calm and solidity at the back over recent months, as well as the scorer of some crucial goals over Christmas - was the supporters' runner-up for player of the season, sponsored by Knott-Avonride Ltd.

Among the other award winners on the night was Joe Sbarra, whose 17 Championship appearances helped earn him the TAG Leisurewear most improved young player prize, while Lloyd Dyer clinched the top goalscorer award.

Dyer has bagged seven League goals this season, matching his tally from last year.

Brewers legend Darren Stride also became the first inductee into the Burton Albion hall of fame.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

Player of the season (sponsored by Bidfood) - Lucas Akins

Runner up (sponsored by Knott-Avonride Ltd) – Tom Naylor

Players’ player of the season (sponsored by RAES) – Lucas Akins

Top goalscorer (sponsored by the Smith Partnership Solicitors) – Lloyd Dyer

Hall of Fame award (sponsored by ADS Accountancy) – Darren Stride

Team performance of the season (sponsored by Else Solicitors) – Sheffield Wednesday away

Community player of the season (sponsored by Sure CCTV) – Shaun Barker

Services and support to Burton Albion (FC sponsored by Needwood Foods) - Bill Hurst

Most improved young player (sponsored by TAG Leisurewear) – Joe Sbarra

Scholar of the season (sponsored by Prestec UK) – Callum Hawkins