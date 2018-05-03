Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There may be a confusing cloud of relegation permutations in play for the final day of the Championship season - but Lucas Akins says the prize ahead for Burton Albion is as clear as crystal.

Akins has already been among the prizes this week, picking up the fans' and players' player of the year awards during Wednesday's end-of-season evening at the Pirelli Stadium, in recognition for his outstanding consistency across the field this season.

It was the latest milestone in what has been a memorable four years for Akins as an Albion player, in which time he has helped the club to the League Two title, promotion from League One and a historic survival in the Championship last season.

The next momentous step in that journey will be taken, one way or the other, at Preston North End on Sunday, when the Brewers will look to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this year and clinch safety in the second tier once again.

Akins is likely to play his part, and his role will be appreciated by fans and teammates alike, as it has been all season.

Asked if the double award win was a surprise, he said: "Yeah - I didn't have any inkling I was going to be nominated for it.

"Obviously it's great to be voted for by the players and also the fans.

"It was a lovely surprise, and I am a little bit humbled by it, to be honest.

"To pick them both up is not just for me, but for the team as well, who have helped me to progress in this league.

"The main thought now is one thing - it's crystal clear.

"Sunday can't come quick enough. We are looking forward and I believe we'll get a positive result."

Despite the individual awards, Akins is understandably quick to point to the team effort that has gone into putting Albion into the position they find themselves in ahead of Sunday.

Three successive wins have reignited the Brewers' belated surge for safety, with everything resting on their clash with Preston and the outcome of games involving Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Reading.

It would be a miraculous survival if Burton secured it.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But Akins believes the route to that miracle has been laid out before them over recent weeks.

"In the last three games, we've had a renewed focus and we know our goals," added the 29-year-old.

"It's a little bit strange in that, after the Hull City game (when Albion lost 5-0), we had Derby, which is a local derby.

"The players really didn't want them to be the ones to stick the knife in, I suppose.

"Then, after beating them, you reassess and you look at the table.

"And all of a sudden, it seemed crystal clear what we had to do.

"Just win the next game (at Sunderland), and we'd have a great chance at home with how the fixtures had turned out for everyone.

"We managed to do that again, so again, it can't be any clearer for the job we need to do now.

"With Sunday coming up soon, we know what we need to do."

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Whatever unfolds on Sunday afternoon, it is sure to be a nervy, dramatic afternoon for the sides looking to steer clear of the drop.

Akins is relishing the prospect himself.

And if he were not involved, the versatile Burton forward admits it is the sort of complex, climactic scenario that would have him glued to the scorelines and regularly updating the Championship table.

"It's been enjoyable, to be honest - the boys have relished it, being the underdogs for most of the season," he said.

"So for it to culminate in this, we couldn't have asked for much more.

"It's exciting, it's exciting for the fans, for the players, for the town, that so much is riding on this game.

"And with all the fixtures, if I took myself out of the equation, I couldn't wait to see what's going to happen, I couldn't wait to be checking my phone.

"But obviously we are focused on what we've got to do - and we are going to do it."