Lucas Akins says his Burton Albion team-mates aren't feeling the effects of their dismal home record.

The Brewers continue their search for a first home win since September's 2-1 defeat of Fulham and have accrued a dismal two points from 42 in that period.

Bristol City are the latest visitors to the 23rd-placed Brewers, but Akins maintains that they don't fear playing at the Pirelli.

Saturday's visit of the Robins (3pm) is Albion's last home match until April 2, when Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough come to East Staffordshire.

"It's strange in terms of that you come to the stadium, do your normal routine and whatnot and it doesn't really feel any different to the past," Akins said.

"I know the boys - they'll come here not worried to play or anything like that.

"It's just how the games are panning out, and maybe once the first goal goes in that may be a psychological thig.

"But in the pre-match preparations and everything, it seems like everything's OK.

"The fans have backed us as well, so we can't really complain in terms of that.

"We've just got to do something to give everyone a lift and I'm sure we will.

"I really believe that we can still do it and that we can stay up.

"As we've seen so far, the results are going for us.

"We had a similar thing last year, where I think it was a similar time, but a bit closer to the international break when we had lost to Brentford.

"It had put us in the relegation zone last year and we had to dig deep there and we regrouped and managed to do enough to stay up.

"That's what we’ll be trying to do again this year."

Despite Albion's poor home form, Akins says morale is still high among the group.

But the striker, who is yet to miss a game for Burton this season, reckons his side can benefit from a moment of quality at home.

And he says it's only a matter of time until one of his team-mates comes up with the goods.

"We all help each other, in terms of our normal week the training's been good," he added.

"No-one can really complain about that and the players - it's a really close group.

"The characters that we've brought in in January have all added something.

"We've got a lot of experience in there as well which has a say.

"We've got some good players as well, maybe we just need a bit more confidence, and that comes from doing something nice and positive out there.

"Everyone will get a lift and you'll see that extra yard in everyone's step.

"Everyone puffing out their chests and stuff and making it a lot easier for ourselves."