Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins never knew if he would get the chance to play in the Championship - but he was confident he could prove himself if he did.

The versatile Burton Albion forward was crowned supporters and players' player of the season following an impressive campaign for the Brewers in which he grabbed six goals and six assists in all competitions.

Akins was unable to help Albion complete a remarkable survival bid in the second tier on Sunday in his 80th Championship appearance for the club.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

But having signed for the Brewers in League Two and helping them to back-to-back promotions, the former Stevenage man has emphatically proved his quality one level below English football's top flight.

And while that is not something Akins may have believed would have happened back in the summer of 2014, he always felt it was something he was capable of doing.

"I always believed that I could play at this level and do well at this level," he said ahead of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Preston North End, which confirmed Albion's relegation back to League One.

"I just didn't know whether I'd get the opportunity to do so.

"In terms of that, it's things happening for a reason - coming to this club and the club where it was at the start of my career here.

"I'm thankful that I've got the opportunity to play, the manager showing a lot of faith in me.

"Someone told me that Sunday (was) my 80th game in the Championship, it really has come around quick.

"Again, if someone had told me that, I'd have probably not believed them.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"But I always believed that, at this level, if I got the opportunity, it might suit my style and that I could do reasonably well.

"I've always had the belief that I could, I just didn't know whether I'd get the opportunity.

"So I'm massively grateful for the manager showing faith in me.

"He gave me my first contract in the Championship and he's given me the opportunity to develop in the league as well."

Akins is one of 16 Albion players currently under contract ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The extension he signed in September runs until June 2019.