Lucas Akins reckons Burton Albion could benefit from the promotion pressure Bristol City find themselves under when they head to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Robins dropped out of the play-off places after Tuesday night's defeat at Preston North End, with Middlesborough taking their place in the top six.

Lee Johnson's side raced out of the blocks this season and, by the time Albion travelled to Ashton Gate for a 0-0 draw in October, they had established themselves as serious play-off contenders.

Despite winning only two of their last 12 Championship games, City are still firmly in contention for a top-six spot - and Akins reckons it could work in Albion's favour that they are now playing catch-up.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Burton are still on the hunt for that elusive home win, and will try at the 15th attempt to record a victory at the Pirelli after Tuesday night's defeat to Brentford.

The Bees, like the Brewers' last two opponents at home, Millwall and Nottingham Forest, are four points behind the Robins and played with the freedom of a side likely to finish in mid-table.

But with a side closer to achieving that Premier League dream coming to town next, Akins harks back to Leeds United's 2-1 defeat at the Pirelli last April as an example of how promotion-chasers can buckle under pressure.

"You saw it last year when Leeds came, they had something riding on the game," he said.

(Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)

"They (Bristol City) can't afford to concede, while a team like Brentford has everything to gain and not a lot to lose.

"So they can come and play an expansive style and not really worry about tracking back and can take a few more risks.

"You'll hopefully now see more teams coming like Bristol City - who are playing for maybe the biggest prize in a lot of their players' careers, like us, in terms of staying in this league.

"So I do believe it'll be a lot better playing these sort of teams, and hopefully we can put our stamp on the game.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"If we score the first goal, great, but if we don't then we won't be too disheartened and try to get ourselves back in the game."

City will head to the Pirelli two first-team players light, with Aden Flint and Joe Bryan suspended.

Flint was sent off on Tuesday night for an off-the-ball incident, while Bryan picked up his 10th booking of the season.

So will that give Akins and his team-mates a lift heading into another big match?

(Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"You never know, and it's all good and well saying that, but whoever's on the side-line, you can look at it that way, they'll be chomping at the bit to try to impress," Akins added.

"So they might work that little bit harder.

"Whoever your opponent is, you've got to try your best to try to get the better of them.

"I believe we've got good enough players in our team in attack that if you give them the ball in dangerous areas, we just need to show it more."