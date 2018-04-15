Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Murphy says Burton Albion still believe their relegation escape is on - and they were intent on making sure their near-neighbours were not the ones to make that escape an impossibility.

The Brewers headed into Saturday's clash with Derby County at the Pirelli Stadium knowing they could be relegated this weekend if they were to lose and see Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City win.

But any chance of that situation unfolding was blasted away in a brilliant 90 minutes from Nigel Clough's side.

Liam Boyce and David Nugent traded close-range finishes in the opening half-hour, before Murphy - who provided the assist for Boyce's first home goal - curled Albion back in front before the break.

A Lucas Akins goal and Stephen Bywater's penalty save from Matej Vydra then made sure of the victory, which helped Burton climb to within five points of safety with three games to play.

And Leeds United loanee Murphy knows his side should not be written off just yet.

"They (Derby) are down the road, we didn't want them to come here and stick the knife in and make it inevitable that we were going to get relegated," he said.

"We still think that we're in it until it's impossible.

"We've looked at results today, and if we can go to Sunderland at the weekend and get a good result then you never know.

"Stranger things have happened.

"So we are all staying positive and we are all going to fight to the end for this club and for the fans."

Murphy's goal against the Rams was only his second in 58 appearances for Burton.

Having spent much of his time in yellow and black as a deep-lying midfielder, the arrival of Jacob Davenport is allowing him the chance to get forward more.

A goal and an assist was a good way to capitalise on that - although Murphy knows he might have had a couple of goals on the day.

"(The goal) has been a long time coming," he added.

"I've not really got forward that much this season, so it was nice to play a little bit more advanced.

"When the cross came in for the first one, I actually wanted to take it myself - but my touch wasn't very good, so I ended up being on the byline.

"Then I hit it across and Boycey was in a great position just to tap it in.

"Sarbs played the ball across the box (for Murphy's goal), John Brayford made a great run down the side of me which dragged one of their defenders across.

"I used that as a bit of a decoy, came inside and luckily for me and the team, it went in and we went in at half-time 2-1 up."