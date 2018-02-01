Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Without a senior appearance to his name, Burton Albion's newest signing will be preparing for the baptism of fire that is a Championship relegation battle.

But while entering the fray with the Brewers will be a brand new experience for 19-year-old Jacob Davenport, the Manchester City youngster has already made it clear that he will not be shying away from anything.

The holding midfielder became Burton's third and final January signing when he joined on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday - and he will be eligible to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

So what can Albion fans expect from Davenport?

We spoke to the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowksi about Davenport's standing at the Etihad Stadium and why Guardiola is such a "big fan".

Do Manchester City see him as a genuine future prospect?

He's certainly one of the players they have high hopes for, just like the others - Tosin Adarabioyo and Lukas Nmecha - that the club have thought about loaning out in this window.

It helps that his position in midfield is relatively understaffed in the first team, so the pathway for him is clearer than other positions - but Guardiola is a big fan.

City's boss also likes the Championship and regards it as an incredibly tough league, so it's a loan they will hope to prosper from.

Davenport has excelled through the age groups at City but has had a few bad injuries in the two previous seasons.

This year he has got back to his best and relished the Checkatrade Trophy games where he could test himself against good teams.

It's got the potential to be a tremendous move for him if he can show his best ability.

How much work has he done with City's high-flying senior side?

He has trained with the first team on numerous occasions but hasn't been considered a regular.

The way the academy is set up, however, means that the teams mirror the first-team style, so he should be aware of the tactical awareness needed at that level.

Davenport nearly featured in the Carabao Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season, but is still waiting for his senior debut.

What can Davenport bring to the Burton Albion team?

Jacob is a player that may not immediately catch the eye but over time his impact on a team should be telling.

He is old-fashioned in the sense that he has the tenacious qualities that dogged midfielders have where they are determined to win the ball back whenver they can, and there's nothing flashy about his game.

However, schooling at City since a young age has left him technically excellent and his distribution should not be underrated.

He likes to watch Fernandinho's game, and tick the game over in a similar way.