The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jacob Davenport says Burton Albion's home defeats are hurting even more because of the efforts the players are putting in to try to end the ongoing slump.

The Brewers' 2-0 loss at the hands of Brentford on Tuesday night maintains their record as the worst-performing side on home soil in the EFL this season.

They have taken nine points from 18 outings at the Pirelli Stadium in 2017-18 - and 12 defeats from their last 14 is threatening to condemn them to relegation.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Davenport has featured in the three most recent Pirelli games, including back-to-back losses to Millwall and the Bees.

And while he is relatively fresh to the Albion team, the Manchester City loanee knows just how desperate his new side are to get things right in front of their own supporters.

"Everyone is hurting - it's always hard to take a defeat, especially at home," he said.

"The lads are working hard, we are giving it all we've got.

"So defeat hurts us even more.

"But we will keep working, we'll stick together and hopefully get three points on Saturday against Bristol City."

To claim that long-awaited win, Burton will first need to end a wait for a home goal that stretches back to January and Lucas Akins' penalty against Reading.

They have scored only 13 goals in 18 Pirelli outings this season overall.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Brentford's Daniel Bentley was not forced into a single save on Tuesday night, a problem that is symptomatic of the Brewers' home struggles.

"We are always looking to get forward, make forward runs, get the ball out wide for crosses and link up with our number nine," added Davenport, who scored his first senior goal in Albion's 2-1 win at Barnsley last month.

"On Tuesday, it just didn't quite work.

"We had some opportunities in the final third with crosses that went across the face of goal, but at the minute, we're not getting anything with those sorts of balls.

"Hopefully it will come soon."

Holding player Davenport and his fellow Burton midfielders were swamped by the Brentford midfield in midweek, with Dean Smith's side dominating possession throughout.

It was the latest challenge for the 19-year-old, who acknowledges what a steep learning curve he is on at the Pirelli Stadium.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It is clearly an experience he is relishing.

"Down here, in every game you are fighting for your lives," he said of being involved in a Championship relegation battle.

"You are always learning, and long may it continue.

"Every game has been different so far.

"On my debut, it was high intensity, I didn't expect it but I had a bit more of the ball in the second half, and at Ipswich I had quite a bit of the ball.

"But at home, in the last few games, I've not had that much space to get onto the ball.

"I always try to find those pockets and spaces to try to get on it for the team.

"Every game is different and I'll keep working hard."