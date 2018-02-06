Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is not easy for players to make an impression on their first start for a new club.

It is certainly not easy to make an impression on your first senior league appearance as a professional, at Villa Park in front of more than 30,000 fans, for a team that sits bottom of the Championship.

Jacob Davenport did just that.

Nigel Clough made it clear that the players he signed during last month's transfer window were brought in to have a positive effect on Albion's survival bid.

Manchester City loanee Davenport certainly had the intended impact with his imperious performance in the centre of midfield in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Granted, Burton Albion's deadline-day recruit was not able to inspire them to a positive result as Albion notched an 18th mark in the loss column.

Yet Saturday's defeat was about the bigger picture, for more reasons than one.

Liam Boyce's return to first-team action - with a goal to cap it - offered hope to Albion fans going forward.

But young Davenport's debut performance will not be forgotten quickly either.

The 19-year-old dictated the midfield with authority belying his inexperience, and he showed a willingness to drive Burton forward that was at the heart of a vibrant attacking display from the youngster.

The value in which he is held by City boss Pep Guardiola is certainly well-placed.

"Under pressure, you perform at your best," said Davenport ahead of his Brewers debut.

"That's when you know how good you are as a player."

The most notable aspect of his performance was the impact it had on the players around him.

Tom Naylor and Hope Akpan started either side of him in a midfield three, with Davenport given the unenviable task of trying to keep Albion ticking over, with Villa duo Conor Hourihane and Birkir Bjarnason for company.

He outperformed both of Villa's central midfielders, completing more accurate passes than either of that home pair and giving Naylor and Akpan possession and attacking licence, until Naylor was shifted out to right-back following Tom Flanagan's first-half injury.

With further injuries to Luke Murphy and Ben Turner, Davenport watched the midfield around him rotate, and by the time David Coote's full-time whistle had sounded he had played alongside no fewer than four other players in midfield.

Not once did he waver. The City youngster just carried on with the task at hand, his composure on the ball unaffected.

In terms of a more rounded contribution, Davenport's 90 minutes saw him produce more forward and successful passes than Naylor, Akpan or Murphy have managed on average this season.

The obvious caveat is that there are still plenty more matches for Davenport to get his teeth into, and the Championship could yet provide sterner tests.

There was the odd misplaced pass too, which set Villa away on dangerous counter-attacks. But as Clough said after the game, they will keep looking to give Davenport the ball and allow him to attempt those passes again.

One cannot help but wonder if, once Darren Bent and Martin Samuelsen return to the side, Burton will have found a player who can instigate attacks and set Albion on the front foot like we haven't seen before this season.

Indeed, once Boyce came on, he offered another outlet for Davenport to look for.

Earlier, only 14 minutes into the Villa game, Davenport tried his first 'Hollywood pass', as Clough called it.

Albion had won a free-kick in the centre, and after a quick exchange of passes with Kyle McFadzean and a cursory glance round, Davenport had found his man.

He hit a pinpoint pass to Marvin Sordell, and that spawned arguably one of Albion's best chances, opening up an opportunity for Lucas Akins to shoot - but his effort was a tame one and easily saved by Sam Johnstone.

The eagerness to get on the ball and make something happen could be the spark that Burton need if they are to continue to play on the front foot.

Davenport looks to have a bright future in the game, and Burton should think themselves lucky that his immediate future lies with them.

"We made a call and at first they (City) wouldn't let him out," Clough said of his parent club's reluctance to let one of their top academy stars go.

"And then they phoned us and said 'do you know what, we think it'll do him good'."

City's top brass weren't wrong, and there's a real chance this move could turn out to be mutually beneficial.