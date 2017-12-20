Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had his say on the standard of the Championship.

Mourinho's United take on second-tier high-flyers Bristol City in tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Ashton Gate.

The Red Devils began their cup campaign with a 4-1 victory over Burton Albion in the third round, when Marcus Rashford's double and further goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial saw the Brewers beaten, despite Lloyd Dyer's injury-time strike.

Those goalscorers alone give some insight into the strength of side Mourinho put out in that September clash, with Juan Mata, Michael Carrick and Chris Smalling among the other starters.

And while Mourinho looks set to make some changes from Sunday's 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion for tonight's game, he has suggested that he cannot afford to alter too much, such is the strength of the Championship, and the Robins' standing within it.

"I am making a few changes for the match but not many, because Bristol City are one of the best teams in the Championship," he said ahead of the game.

"For me now, the Championship is not the Championship of five or 10 years ago.

"The Championship is now high-quality teams with lots of players that could be playing in the Premier League easily.

"So we need to take the game really seriously."