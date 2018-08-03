Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Marcus Dinanga has been speaking about his time on loan with Hartlepool United so far and his hopes for the season.

Dinanga joined the National League side last month on a season-long deal, a third loan stint in as many years for the Brewers academy graduate.

Hartlepool get their campaign underway at Maidstone tomorrow, and the 21-year-old striker is targeting goals and a promotion challenge this season.

Dinanga hit 25 for Telford in the National League North last season, and has been challenged by Albion manager Nigel Clough to produce at a higher level once again.

“I want to get some goals for this team, hopefully, and get us up there," he told the Hartlepool Mail .

“I don’t think it will be too long before I get my first goal and then we can work from there.

“Obviously the season starts this Saturday and every game we have all played is with the hope of being fit for the weekend.

“I have settled in well. The lads have taken me in. They have all taken me under their wing, which is good.

“The team is all that matters. This is a team game and we are bonding as a team, getting to know each other.

“It is like a new team and we all seem to be getting on well. We are back in training and we need to work on some things.

“We will look at the shape. But we are all just excited for the season.”

Pools rounded off their pre-season with a 5-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday, with Dinanga going head-to-head with one-time Championship record signing Britt Assombalonga.

Dinanga was a 46th-minute substitute, getting important minutes under his belt and afforded chance to impress player-manager Matthew Bates.

“I thought it was a good test for us,” he added. "There were a lot of good players in the team. Pre-season is all about fitness and I think we gained a lot of fitness in that game.

“If we do come across that kind of quality every week I’d be surprised.

“He (Assombalonga) is a very good player - he got his goals and we know that you come up against these kind of players in such a good side.”