Marcus Harness has signed a new contract with Burton Albion that will keep him at the club until 2020.

The 23-year-old Brewers academy graduate is currently on loan with League Two side Port Vale, with 32 appearances - and two goals - to his name this season for the Valiants.

Harness has featured regularly under Neil Aspin since he took over at Vale in October, and scored his first league goal for the club in December - an equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Colchester.

He becomes the second Albion academy graduate to sign new terms for the club within a week after Ben Fox signed a new deal until 2020.

On signing his new deal, Harness said: "I am buzzing to have signed to stay here, I hope that I can come back in the summer and push to be a part of this team.

"With the club being in the Championship, it would be massive if I could come back and secure a place in the team at that level.

"I have been enjoying (the loan at Port Vale) and I feel like I am getting better every game.

"I think that (playing regularly) is helping me, I think that the team has a lot of ability and we will be fine."