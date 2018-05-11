The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion could hardly have come much closer to Championship survival on Sunday without actually finishing the job.

With less than five minutes of the 46-game season remaining, Albion were holding onto a 1-1 draw that was good enough for safety with Bolton Wanderers trailing Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Macron Stadium.

As we now know, that would not be enough, with David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham both striking late on for Wanderers to see them leapfrog Burton to safety.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Any fading Brewers hopes were then sunk by Louis Moult's injury-time winner for Preston North End.

But how different things might have been had Marvin Sordell's 66th-minute header found the net.

Following Hope Akpan's 63rd-minute equaliser at Deepdale, the Brewers surged forward for a winning goal that would have made Bolton's result irrelevant in the survival equation.

From John Brayford's cross, Sordell rose and flicked a header towards the top right corner of Declan Rudd's goal.

But the Preston goalkeeper dived across and clawed the effort away to deny Burton from moving ahead.

The Brewers never came that close again to taking the lead before their relegation was confirmed.

And Sordell has acknowledged just how close they came in his post-season message on social media.

"The finest of margins can make a huge difference in this game," the Albion striker said on Instragram, alongside a picture of him sending that header goalwards.

"A disappointing end to the season, but we reflect, rest and regroup."