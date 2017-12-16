Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marvin Sordell is fit for a return to face his former side as Burton Albion make one change for today's clash with Bolton Wanderers (3pm).

Sordell joined the Wanderers from Watford in 2012 for a reported fee of £3m, and he will be hoping to make an impact against them at the Macron Stadium after replacing Matt Palmer in Albion's starting XI, having recovered from a groin injury.

That switch sees Sordell as the Brewers' lone frontman in a 4-2-3-1, with Lucas Akins - the striker in last weekend's defeat to Preston North End - moved to the right flank, Lloyd Dyer on the left and Will Miller just behind the forward.

(Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy continue as the holding midfielders, while the back four of John Brayford, Jake Buxton, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan is unchanged.

Stephen Bywater is in goal after recovering from a bug during the week.

The bench is made up of Connor Ripley, Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Jamie Allen, Palmer, Sean Scannell and Joe Sbarra, with Joe Mason and Matty Lund yet to recover from their illnesses.