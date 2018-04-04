The video will start in 8 Cancel

Marvin Sordell has sent a message to Burton Albion's fans following Monday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

The striker opened the scoring after just six minutes with a clinical finish from Lloyd Dyer's cross, his first goal since November's defeat of Millwall.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion hearts were broken 84 minutes later, though, when substitute Britt Assombalonga headed home to snatch a first home win since September from their grasp.

But Sordell, who has started the last six games having missed three of the previous four, has issued a rallying cry to the Brewers faithful.

"Yesterday's result was tough to take, but six more performances like that will give ourselves the best possible chance to stay up," he posted on his Instagram profile.

"Keep believing!"

Hope Akpan also took to social media to air his thoughts following the clash with the Teesiders.

The 26-year-old dealt with Boro's midfield well alongside Jacob Davenport, with the pair thrust straight back into Nigel Clough's side having missed Friday's 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

"Escapism....nice to be back on a football pitch after a humbling couple of weeks," the midfielder also posted on Instagram.