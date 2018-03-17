Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolves defender Matt Doherty sees Burton Albion's visit to Molineux on Saturday (3pm) as a chance to "put pressure" on the chasing pack.

Nuno Santo's runaway league leaders eased fears of a spectacular collapse with a 3-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night.

That much-needed win came after third placed Aston Villa threatened to upset Wolves' promotion party with a 4-1 defeat of Wolves on Saturday.

But now that lead has been stretched to 10 points, with Villa and Cardiff City playing on Saturday afternoon and Sunday respectively, Doherty's side have the chance to extend their lead to 13 points.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We looked at the fixture list and, no disrespect, but the teams were quite low down," he told the Express & Star .

"We really fancied ourselves to get six points. We've started off with three so are looking to do the same on Saturday.

"We're going to be right up for it because we've got a bit of a break after, so we'll give everything we have. That should be good enough.

"(Tuesday) just means the defeat to Villa doesn't mean as much. They lost and we're in a good position.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Cardiff keep winning, they're doing well. Brentford is a really tough place to go, I've never enjoyed going there. I was quite surprised, I thought Brentford might get something there (on Tuesday).

"But we play first at the weekend so we've got the chance to put a bit of pressure on them."

Doherty has enjoyed a new lease of life in Santo's 3-4-3 system this season, marauding down the right supplying Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini with the service that has fired Wolves to the top of the table.

And his two goals on Tuesday night ensure he is a player that Nigel Clough's scouts will be well aware of.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Clough reckons there won't be any pressure on Wolves, who know they can all-but-seal their promotion to the top tier with three points at Molineux.

Doherty knows there will have been talk of Wolves expecting to turn up with three points already in the bag, but former Bury man knows that no game is a formality in the Championship.

"Probably there's an expectation from the outside looking in," Doherty continued.

"Obviously we're professionals and want to win every game.

(Image: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"We know the Championship isn't easy and doesn't work like that, it's just not possible.

"You go through stages of up and down. In your bad stages you've got to hope to nick a win or nick something and not have too many losses.

"We've only lost twice in the last few games but we’ve bounced back well."