Matt Palmer has described his permanent move to Rotherham United as an "easy decision" after his departure from Burton Albion on Thursday.

The 22-year-old joined the Millers for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the New York Stadium.

Palmer - one of a select group of Burton players to have featured in the back-to-back promotion campaigns and then helped keep the club in the Championship - made more than 150 appearances for Albion following his step up from the academy in 2012.

He joins a Rotherham side vying for promotion back to the second tier after relegation last year, with the Millers currently sixth in the table and in the hunt for a play-off spot.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

And playmaker Palmer credits new manager Paul Warne - a former Miller with in excess of 500 appearances in the game under his belt - for convincing him that Rotherham was the right move.

"I've had conversations with the gaffer, and he's spoken very positively and it's made me realise that this is the right place to be and the right place for my development," he told the club's website.

"Hopefully I can play well for him and play well for the team.

"After speaking to the gaffer, he made it quite an easy decision.

"He's obviously got good plans for the team and good plans for me and it was all very positive."

Palmer had not featured in Albion's last eight matches, with his final appearance in a Brewers shirt coming in the 2-1 loss to Preston North End on December 9.

Albion boss Nigel Clough said earlier this month that he "not had a particularly positive response" when having an early discussion with Palmer over a new deal, with the midfielder set to be out of contract in the summer at the Pirelli.

For Palmer, it was the right time to move on and look to make a big impact at another club.

"I've been at Burton for a while but I thought it was time to move on and Rotherham is a good place for me to come," he added.

"I'm pleased to get it over the line and I'm looking forward to getting in, training with the lads and continuing the good work that they've done this season and hopefully helping push on to maybe get promotion.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

"He (Paul Warne) describes himself as a character and as soon as I met him I knew he had lots of ideas for how he wants his teams to play, where he wants to go with the team.

"He's got lots of ideas for me and how I can improve, so it was all very positive and I can't wait to get going."