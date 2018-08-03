Nigel Clough has given his reaction to Matty Lund's departure from Burton Albion.
Lund has joined Scunthorpe United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee this afternoon, on the eve of the Brewers' season opener against Rochdale.
The Northern Ireland international submitted a transfer request to the club . He made 12 appearances in the Championship last season before a loan move to Bradford City in January following a move from tomorrow's opponents last May.
"We’re disappointed to lose Matty however when a player submits a written transfer request it’s pretty obvious he wants to leave," Clough said.
“He has a five-month-old baby and travel-wise, that has played a part, so we have accepted an offer from Scunthorpe United.
“We’ll be looking obviously now to bring in a replacement as soon as possible.”