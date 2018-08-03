Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has given his reaction to Matty Lund's departure from Burton Albion.

Lund has joined Scunthorpe United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee this afternoon, on the eve of the Brewers' season opener against Rochdale.

The Northern Ireland international submitted a transfer request to the club . He made 12 appearances in the Championship last season before a loan move to Bradford City in January following a move from tomorrow's opponents last May.

"We’re disappointed to lose Matty however when a player submits a written transfer request it’s pretty obvious he wants to leave," Clough said.

“He has a five-month-old baby and travel-wise, that has played a part, so we have accepted an offer from Scunthorpe United.

“We’ll be looking obviously now to bring in a replacement as soon as possible.”