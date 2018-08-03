Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Lund has been reacting to his move to Scunthorpe United.

The midfielder left Burton Albion for the Iron earlier today, signing a two-year deal at Glanford Park for an undisclosed fee.

Lund departs the Brewers one year into a two-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium having joined from Rochdale last summer.

And now he's targeting promotion with Albion's League One rivals after Scunthorpe's play-off semi-final defeat to Rotherham United last season.

“I found out the club were interested a couple of weeks ago," he told the club's website . "It was nice to get it over the line.

“I think a lot of teams in this division want to get up to the Championship. It’s a big ask but if we all pull together and have a good go this season, with the squad we’ve got, I’m sure we have a chance of doing that.

“I’m sure with the disappointment of missing out last year, the club will give their all to bounce back and get going again this season.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"I wanted to be somewhere where we’ll have a good go and I know Scunthorpe have been close the last few years. I think we’re capable of doing it, and the club’s ready for it.

"I’m ambitious and that’s what I really liked about the club. Meeting the people here so far, I can definitely see that ambition.”