Mick McCarthy will leave Burton Albion's Championship rivals Ipswich Town at the end of the season.

The Tractor Boys confirmed this morning that McCarthy's five-and-a-half-year spell in charge at Portman Road will come to an end when his contract expires in the summer, while assistant Terry Connor will also depart.

McCarthy will see out the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, though, with Ipswich currently sat 12th in the division, 10 points off the play-offs and 19 clear of the relegation zone.

On the decision, McCarthy said: "I had a good discussion with Marcus (club owner Marcus Evans) and we feel this is the right thing to do for me and for Ipswich Town.

"I have loved my time here and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last six years - and the relationship I have enjoyed with the players and all the staff at the club in that time.

"I won't be leaving with any regrets. I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way."

McCarthy joined Ipswich when they were bottom of the Championship table in November 2012 and led them to safety, before overseeing a rise up the division which culminated in a play-off semi-final defeat to rivals Norwich City in 2014-15.

This season, his side secured a 2-1 victory over the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium, courtesy of Bersant Celina's late free-kick, and a goalless draw in the reverse fixture when Albion were denied by Bartosz Bialkowski's brilliance in goal.

Assuming there are no other managerial changes, McCarthy's exit would leave Nigel Clough as the third-longest-serving Championship manager behind Millwall's Neil Harris and Brentford's Dean Smith - if Burton avoid relegation.