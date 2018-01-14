Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will wait to learn the full extent of Will Miller's knee injury - but Nigel Clough knows it could prove "a big blow" for the Brewers if he is ruled out for a lengthy spell.

Miller had to be carried off on a stretcher just before half-time of Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers after twisting innocuously off the ball and going down in some discomfort.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has become an important member of the Albion squad since returning from a hamstring problem in November, featuring in all but one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

"We don't know anything," said Clough when asked about Miller's injury in the immediate aftermath of the QPR loss.

"It's not looking too good.

"But it was as innocuous as it can be, nobody near him. He just turned and tried to close down, and he said straightaway that there was no way he could continue.

"It's a big blow for us.

"Maybe we should've brought Marvin Sordell on instead of Joe Sbarra (for Miller).

"I think we made a mistake there.

"It was a bit too much to ask of a young player, I think, in this current climate of home games."

With Joe Mason and Sean Scannell having returned to their parent clubs from loan spells at the Pirelli, the injury to Miller could leave Burton short of another option in the forward areas.

"There is nothing imminent," added Clough on Albion's bid to bring in new players in the January transfer window.

"We might get one or two in before next week.

"We'll see how Will Miller is first of all.

"It also gives us something to think about with who is going and who is staying.

"We've got two or three players outside the squad today.

"We'll have a good chat in the middle of the week and see which targets we can get, and so on.

"I thought Will was lively when he was on, he's done really well in the last couple of games and we are going to miss him if he's out."