Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will Miller says Burton Albion need to keep up their festive form and build on a victorious start to 2018.

The Brewers capped a busy Christmas period with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday - their third straight three-point haul on the road.

That meant Albion finished a run of five games between December 16 and January 1 with 10 points from a possible 15 to their name, a sequence that began with the 1-0 triumph at Bolton Wanderers.

And Miller - who was in superb form on the right wing at Hillsborough - wants his side to keep up the good work with their next league showdown against Queens Park Rangers on January 13 and make sure this impressive form is not just a fleeting run.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think we just need more of the same really," said Miller.

"We need to be building on our away form and trying to bring it to our home form as well.

"The team's in a good place, playing really well and winning games.

"We've just got to keep pushing and build on it.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We're conceding fewer goals and taking our chances a bit more.

"I think we've got what we deserved in the last couple of games."

The Brewers certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves against Wednesday, with smiles in abundance as a poor Owls side struggled to break down a notoriously stingy Burton defence on the road.

Once Albion had bounced back from an early penalty miss from Lucas Akins, they set about putting the hosts to the sword.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

First it was Tom Flanagan who waltzed through to smash home the opener, and once Lloyd Dyer doubled their advantage just after the break, there was time for the travelling Brewers fans to enjoy what they were watching.

And they weren't the only ones.

"We had a lot of fun today - we created a lot of chances and I really enjoyed the game," Miller continued.

"We put a shift in - there was a lot of hard work, and a lot of good work.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"A big part of the way we have been playing away is when to press and when not to press.

"We do things as a unit and as a team so when it works like that it just proves all the hard work is paying off.

"I think our form away from home speaks for itself now.

"We've got three wins in a row now, we're playing really well and we need to just emulate that a little bit more at home.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But as I say, we just really enjoyed the game and it was great to win the game as well."

Miller was in support on Flanagan's shoulder for the defender's second goal in his last four outings for the Brewers - and it was a memorable one.

When he picked up the ball just inside the hosts' half, the Hillsborough crowd were perhaps not expecting the Northern Ireland international to dribble his way through a pack of players and fire home.

"I don’t know what to say!" said Miller on Albion's opener.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I was thinking 'go on then Flans'!

"And then he got through and scored the goal

"I was just buzzing, but I'm not really sure (how he did it) - I need to watch it back again.

"It all happened very quickly. He was buzzing, everyone was buzzing.

"When he went through I had no doubt he was going to score - it was a great goal."