Neil Harris believes his Millwall side were "conned" by the referee and suggests they were "absolutely robbed" in losing to Burton Albion earlier in the season – and he wants a response this weekend.

Millwall visit the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm) intent on avoiding a second successive defeat to the Brewers, who left the Den with a 1-0 triumph against the 10-man Lions in November.

Home midfielder Jed Wallace was controversially sent off midway through the second half after a cynical challenge on Tom Flanagan.

Following that decision, Albion pushed on and claimed all three points thanks to a Marvin Sordell goal - Burton's only shot on target.

"We have left so many points on the pitch, teams have beat us that never deserved to beat us," the Millwall boss told London News Online.

"We've got to prove that by going and beating them back again.

"It’s all about Burton on Saturday. I told my players to forget Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

"Burton came here earlier in the season and absolutely robbed us.

"The ref conned us for the decision to lose Jed. They had one shot and scored."

While Harris is out for a comeback to that supposed injustice, striker Lee Gregory feels this Saturday's trip to face the Brewers is "just another game" as they look to make it four straight away wins.

"There's no motivation ahead of Saturday, it's just another game," he told the club’s website.

"We know what we have to do - we have to go there and get three points. The gaffer may be looking at the past and thinking about getting one over them, but we don't, we're just looking for the win."