Millwall boss Neil Harris is wary of the way Burton Albion have "evolved their style" ahead of tomorrow's meeting at the Pirelli Stadium (3pm).

While Albion are still waiting to end a winless run at home that stretches back to September, their recent performances have been transformed after poor defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Reading last month.

The arrival of young loan pair Jacob Davenport and Martin Samuelsen has also moved Nigel Clough's side towards a more patient, possession-based style of play in which they are showing real confidence.

It is bearing fruit, with five points taken from their last three outings going into the Millwall clash.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And Harris - whose Lions side are going for a fourth straight away victory - knows the Brewers' home struggles could all turn in one match.

"Their home form has been poor, but that can change so quickly off the back of one performance," he told London News Online.

"They have completely evolved their style of play in the last three or four weeks since the transfer window.

"I've seen them play recently and watched a couple of other games too - they have played some very good football.

"They knock the ball around nicely and have had three really good results in the last couple of weeks.

"They have had two 0-0 draws which they should've won, and then a 2-1 victory at Barnsley on Tuesday."

Millwall's return to the Championship has been a seamless one, and they sit closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone after 33 matches.

They are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning four of those.

No surprise, then, that Harris is confident his players can cause the improving Albion some real problems at the Pirelli.

"Burton have picked up at just the right time," he added.

(Image: James Chance/Getty Images)

"We're in great form, but as always, we will be very diligent on the opposition and how they are going to play and try to stop us.

"We'll focus on ourselves, how we can keep improving and affecting the opposition.

"I'm pleased with our form - individually and collectively.

"We've certainly got the players to affect Burton at the moment."