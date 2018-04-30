Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

And so, after all that has gone before, Burton Albion's Championship fate will come down to the final 90 minutes of the season.

Get the calculators and the fingernails at the ready.

Next Sunday's trip to Preston North End is going to be a nervy, turbulent, dramatic afternoon.

How the Brewers must be looking forward to it, though.

From the brink of relegation less than three weeks ago, Nigel Clough's side have recorded three successive wins for the first time since reaching the second tier and moved themselves to within goal difference of safety.

A seven-point swing in the space of three matches.

Those who wrote Albion off are getting an emphatic insight into why this unique club is where it is.

No fewer than five teams could fall into the two remaining relegation spots next weekend.

The Preston game will be the fourth weekend in a row in which Burton will head in knowing their fate could be sealed by the end of it.

Wins against Derby County and Sunderland had kept them in the conversation - but Bolton Wanderers' visit on Saturday was, as Clough had put it, the most decisive of the lot.

Lose and, regardless of results elsewhere, they would be a League One club in 2018-19.

Albion's players must, then, warrant huge credit for the confidence and quality with which they played on what might have been such a nerve-shredding afternoon.

Barring a cagey opening 15 minutes and some moments of defensive pressure just after the break, Burton were in total control against a Bolton side who were nine points clear of them after the last international break.

They are now below Albion by a point and are one of the four rival teams the Brewers will wrestle with for 21st place or better next Sunday.

It was a packed afternoon at the Pirelli Stadium, with the 6,535 in attendance easily the biggest crowd of the season.

Just as Burton would respond to the importance of the clash on the field, the Albion fans did so in the stands by turning up in their droves and producing a memorable atmosphere.

That was helped by the pace and intensity at which Burton looked to play.

The midfield trio of Jacob Davenport, Luke Murphy and Hope Akpan personified those qualities, pushing Albion onto the front foot and surging forward to support the irrepressible Liam Boyce.

Akpan in particular has flourished over recent weeks during a sustained run in the team.

All he has lacked, according to Clough, is that first competitive goal in a Burton shirt.

Consider the wait over.

With 28 minutes on the clock and little to divide the two teams, John Brayford picked out Boyce in the Bolton box, the Brewers striker with his back to goal.

He showed a good touch and impressive strength to hold off Mark Beevers and turn possession back into the path of Akpan, who charged onto it, skipped around a would-be tackler and slammed a rising finish past the diving Ben Alnwick.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder had not been far away from that moment recently, and it showed exactly what he can offer in the final third.

A goal to settle the nerves, Akpan's finish proved a springboard for a push before the half-time whistle.

Lucas Akins saw a header tipped around the post by Alnwick, before getting one over on the Bolton keeper - who was the visitors' standout performer - moments later.

Akpan was again involved, seeing two shots blocked as the ball pinballed around the Wanderers area from a corner.

Akins was lurking at the back post, and he poked a low effort through the Bolton defence to sneak into the bottom corner.

It was an opportunistic finish from the man who got Burton Albion's very first goal at this level.

This was his fifth of the season.

Had Marvin Sordell kept his effort down from Boyce's cutback just before the whistle, the game would very much have been done and dusted - and it would have been the ideal way for him to silence the section of Bolton supporters booing their former player.

That let-off may have helped spur Wanderers on at the start of the second half.

With Felipe Morais and Will Buckley added to inject some life into their attack, the visitors pushed Burton back for a while.

Sammy Ameobi caused problems down the left, while Morais curled a free-kick just off target.

There was a concern that the Brewers may drop deep to protect their two-goal advantage.

In Boyce, though, they have a constant outlet of quality upfield - and his second-half display had the home supporters purring.

Twice did he force Alnwick into impressive saves after getting in behind, while he also played a part in another chance for Sordell, who latched onto a clever pass by Murphy - another reinvigorated figure in this Albion team - but was thwarted by the onrushing Alnwick.

Boyce's highlight for the day, though, came in the 74th minute.

After bravely winning the battle for a bouncing ball, he showed a good turn of pace to nudge possession past Beevers and charge clear.

With the Bolton defence scrambling, he chose not to go it alone but slowed, kept control of the ball and chipped a tidy pass into Murphy's path.

It was an audacious piece of centre-forward work that only lacked the finish from Murphy, who lifted it over.

Any thoughts of those missed chances coming back to haunt Burton were undermined by their stoic resolve at the back.

Tom Naylor was in sublime form, while Kyle McFadzean was dominant in the air.

Ben Turner's latest outing at left-back - with Damien McCrory ruled out with a shoulder injury - was another success, the ex-Cardiff City man rarely tested during a dominant display.

Across the pitch, second balls were won, 50-50 battles went Albion's way.

In such a huge relegation six-pointer, Burton were unwilling to let anything escape them.

The players returned to the field after the full-time whistle to thank the fans for their support throughout a season in which home form went missing for far too long.

This was a memorable way to bookend the campaign, although Clough pointed out afterwards that there were no real celebrations because nothing is completed yet.

The job continues, and will conclude, at Preston.

Of course, if the Brewers are to clinch the most unlikely of survivals next weekend, it would mean them moving out of the bottom three for the first time in 2018.

That in itself would be some achievement.

Still, with what has happened over the past fortnight, who would dare write them off from doing that now?