Nigel Clough labelled it "the biggest mismatch in English football" on Saturday after seeing his Burton Albion side lose to a Wolverhampton Wanderers team that will surely be mixing it in the Premier League next season.

The Brewers' task, once they return from the international break, is to set up a host of similar mismatches again for 2018-19.

The goal of Championship survival is still a real possibility, of course. Safety is currently only three points away.

But midway through a run of games against teams looking to meet targets at the other end of the division, Albion are being given little assistance by their opponents.

At a snowy Molineux, Clough's side ran into a title-chasing outfit who were unwilling to relinquish control once they got in front.

Running the show from midfield was Ruben Neves, the former Porto captain who cost Wolves approximately double Burton's entire budget.

That is a telling insight into the gulf in resources between the teams.

Wolves have spent big over the past two seasons - they are by no means alone in the Championship in doing that - and their investments are paying dividends.

Neves was complemented against the Brewers by the pace and guile of Helder Costa and the power and panache of Ivan Cavaleiro.

The trio totalled a combined fee of around £35m.

But there was also the all-round dominance of Conor Coady, a 2015 signing, at the back, and the marauding runs of wing-back Matt Doherty, who has been with the club since 2010.

Albion were looking to nullify those threats, and pose their own, without six first-team players available to them.

That number was up to eight by half-time thanks to the premature departures of Kyle McFadzean and Marvin Sordell.

The two-week international break has come at an ideal juncture to allow the Brewers' injured cohort time to recover for the final push.

Perhaps with a mix of Burton's injury crisis and Wolves' attacking dangers in mind, Clough elected to switch from the 4-5-1 formation of recent weeks, reverting to a back five that saw the return of first-team captain Jake Buxton.

Buxton's first start since January placed him at the heart of a three-man central defence, with Tom Naylor and McFadzean the other centre-halves and Tom Flanagan and Damien McCrory continuing at full-back.

Buxton was in for the injured Jamie Allen, who dropped out of a midfield made up of Sordell, Jacob Davenport, Hope Akpan and Lloyd Dyer.

Liam Boyce replaced Darren Bent as Burton's lone striker in the second change from the midweek defeat at Sheffield United.

For long spells, Boyce's task was a thankless one, posing him more as a first line of defence. Such is Wolves' class in possession, with the hosts barely offering Albion a sniff of the ball for the opening 15 minutes.

Not that the Brewers shied away from the task of withstanding the amber waves. Other than a scrambled block from Naylor to cut out Barry Douglas' low pass, Burton were largely untroubled in the early stages.

But Wolves are where they are in the table for a reason - and it took a single ball of high quality to set them on their way.

As Clough said afterwards, each of the hosts' three goals were good from a Wolves perspective but disappointing if you are sat in the Albion camp.

For the opener, Costa sprang the offside trap, getting in behind McCrory to chest down Coady's direct ball over the top. That took him through on goal, and there was to be no mistake with the finish.

The Brewers seemed to be spurred on by that setback, and Sordell enjoyed some joy down the right flank as they sought an equaliser.

But it was clear they were going to be forced to feed off scraps by Nuno Espirito Santo's side - and Wolves were not willing to offer many of those.

Still, Albion felt they warranted a route back into the game at 1-0 down when, following blocked efforts from Sordell and Davenport, Flanagan looked to have been bundled over from behind by Cavaleiro as he waited for a ball to drop in the box.

Referee Geoff Eltringham was unmoved. Clough's view after the game was that a foul would have been given anywhere else on the pitch.

The Brewers did not need any salt rubbing in that wound, but the deadly Benik Afobe provided it by doubling the home side's advantage after another one-ball move.

This time, it was Neves who produced one of several eye-opening passes from deep, and Afobe was able to get in behind easily to lift a finish past Bywater.

Cue another spell of Burton pressure - and an end to a 459-minute goal drought.

A Sordell corner was headed out as far as Dyer on the edge of the Wolves box, and he fizzed a low shot through a glut of bodies and John Ruddy to give Albion a lifeline.

The Brewers' last three goals have all come from outside the area, further proof that they should consider taking more risks when they get into the final third.

Albion were in contention at the break, but were then hit by two enforced changes, with McFadzean coming off injured and Sordell also not risked after a clash of heads in the first half.

Luke Varney and Joe Sbarra replaced them, with McCrory shifting to centre-half, Dyer to left-back and Sbarra onto the left wing.

There would be virtually no attacking opportunities for the academy graduate, though, as Wolves took a vice-like grip on proceedings with Afobe's second goal in the 56th minute.

It owed much to the persistence of Cavaleiro, who burst into the box, turned past Buxton and then benefited from a kind bounce in the tackle, with possession rolling into Afobe's path, from where it was gratefully swept home.

The final half-hour turned into something of an exhibition, the Brewers remaining solid and compact for long spells but unable to get any purchase upfield with only 29 per cent of the ball.

Bywater made a well-timed stop to deny Costa from a breathtaking Neves through-ball, while Flanagan and McCrory put their bodies on the line to deny Douglas and Doherty as Wolves coasted home.

Burton looked no less organised when University of Derby student Tomas Egert replaced Boyce late on for one of the more unlikely debuts of the season after joining on a free transfer on Friday.

The Czech defender has been training with Albion recently after being recommended to Clough by Mickleover Sports boss and ex-Brewer John McGrath, and he got a couple of tackles and a foul in before the full-time whistle.

For the hosts, it was a game closer to fulfilling their Premier League dream.

For the Brewers, another game gone with no reward in their bid for survival.

A result like this may not decide their fate - but Clough has said they will need to cause an upset or two before May to stay up, and those opportunities are running out.

They now have 13 days to plan how to take that next opportunity against Cardiff City on March 30. Some vital rest and recovery is needed in that time to ensure they have a few more players available with which to get the job done.