They couldn't, could they?

If Burton Albion were supposed to be done and dusted in the Championship, somebody forgot to tell them.

The Brewers just do not know when they are finished in the race for survival - and no amount of nerve-shredding drama is going to stop them from pushing for the great escape.

Few inside the Stadium of Light on Saturday had ever seen the volume of twists and turns that unfolded in the final 10 minutes of Albion's vital 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

With 85 minutes on the clock, the Brewers' hopes of avoiding a return to League One were hanging by the proverbial thread.

What unfolded thereafter will go down in Burton Albion history.

The opportunistic Darren Bent equaliser, silencing - or at least muffling - the cacophony of boos from the home fans that met the former Sunderland striker's late entrance to the fray.

A crossbar struck at one end and a brilliant save at the other as both sides strained for a decisive late goal.

Liam Boyce's clinical header past Jason Steele; the wild celebrations that met it.

The ball bundled into the back of the Burton net after 96 minutes, only for referee Darren England to disallow it for handball.

This was Albion's 'Huddersfield Town moment' for 2017-18.

And while we will have to wait to see if it will prove as decisive as that one, this game certainly surpassed that halcyon afternoon in terms of pure bonkers footballing theatre.

In truth, that looked like being far from the case for the majority of a pivotal relegation clash.

Nigel Clough and Chris Coleman knew that their sides could be down by 5pm on Saturday, and that realisation appeared to be weighing on the minds of the players from kick-off.

Sloppiness ruled. While the Brewers were wasteful in possession, misplacing a pass here and running down a blind alley there, the hosts looked unwilling to take any risks with the ball.

Lucas Akins alone caused real problems from a Burton perspective before the break and, in the other half of the pitch, Paddy McNair was a clear threat for the hosts, forcing Stephen Bywater into one smart save when he found room on the edge of the Burton box.

He would not be denied for a second time, though.

The Brewers were too easily undone for the goal, as Ashley Fletcher rolled past Tom Naylor and charged into Albion territory, with no tackle made.

That allowed the Middlesbrough loanee to square it for McNair, lurking with intent 20 yards out.

His low shot was a fierce one, and it skidded through Bywater to send the home fans into raptures.

On a day when neither team could afford to slip up, Burton had blinked first.

There was to be no response before the break.

Akins did well to pick out Joe Sbarra at the back post and in space just before the half-time whistle - but the Brewers academy graduate scuffed his volley tamely wide.

Tame was the word for Albion’s first-half display, and Clough sent his players out again looking for a renewed intensity.

That came, with Jacob Davenport - tested all afternoon in a physical battle with Lee Cattermole - forcing Steele into a low save, before the Manchester City loanee again had Sunderland's keeper diving, this time from a free-kick.

More possession, territory and pressure did not translate onto the scoreboard, though.

Steele came to claim crosses, other deliveries were powered clear by John O'Shea and Lamine Kone.

And when another low ball from Akins deceived the Sunderland keeper but was bundled behind for a corner before Boyce could convert, you feared we had read this script before.

Clough always values character in his sides, though, and what unfolded in the late stages at the Stadium of Light proved exactly why.

With things not working and the prospect of safety slowly fading away, it would have been easy for the Burton players to let the game slip.

But their grip never faltered - and the introduction of three substitutes helped turn the tide decisively.

The first change was enforced, Ben Turner replacing Damien McCrory after he suffered a shoulder injury following a poor challenge by Callum McManaman.

Marvin Sordell and Bent also came on - and both played crucial roles in the leveller.

With 86 minutes down, Sordell's sleight of body and foot took him past two would-be tacklers and into the Sunderland box, before arrowing a cross in.

The initial delivery was dealt with, but when the lively Hope Akpan's effort from distance was parried out by Steele, Bent was in his best predatory form to get there first and divert a header back past the keeper and rolling into the net.

That will have been a special moment for him, though there was little time to celebrate as Albion raced back to the halfway line.

Admirable intent from Clough's men, who knew the importance of claiming all three points.

They could have been rocked when O'Shea flicked Aiden McGeady's inswinging free-kick onto the crossbar moments later.

Instead, they charged up the other end, Sordell crossing for Bent to produce a well-taken volley that elicited a brilliant reaction stop by Steele.

Sunderland's reprieve was short-lived.

When Turner delivered a gentle cross from the left, nobody was getting in the way of Boyce's leap.

He seemed to hang in the air for a second before glancing the ball downwards and just past the agonising reach of Steele.

The turnaround was complete, but the celebrations were only beginning. So, too, was the last-gasp drama.

With seconds to play, Albion found themselves with one more corner to clear.

It was not that straightforward, and when Fletcher blocked a McFadzean clearance, it was eventually bundled through a glut of Burton bodies and into the back of the net.

The Brewers were incensed, claiming a handball, seemingly on Fletcher.

Referee England and his assistant were composed, taking their time over the decision before England blew his whistle, pointed to his arm and disallowed the goal.

The Albion sighs of relief would have been audible to the 435 travelling fans stationed way up in the top tier.

The story after the final whistle, for most at least, was of a second successive relegation for Sunderland.

Despite them only being six points adrift with two games to go, the fact that Burton play Bolton Wanderers next weekend means it is impossible for Coleman's side to finish above both.

And what a mouth-watering Pirelli Stadium clash that now looks set to be.

A fortnight ago, some were considering it a possible dead rubber.

Burton Albion were not willing to accept that fate, though.

They will continue to fight, and could leapfrog Bolton with a win in that match.

It should be a special occasion - but it will have to go some way to top this breathless clash.