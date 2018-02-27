Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rarely is there an empty spot in Burton Albion's east terrace at the Pirelli Stadium on a matchday.

The away end at the newest ground in the Championship is a popular destination for travelling supporters, able to get so close to their heroes and the action, along with the opportunity to visit a venue still quite new to English football's second tier.

The Pirelli's popularity has posed a problem for Albion this season, though, with fans turning out in droves to one of the more unique grounds in the Championship.

Albion's home form - they have lost 11 of their last 13 matches in East Staffordshire - can perhaps partially be attributed to the noise a packed out terrace of around 1,500 die-hard away fans can make as they urge the visitors onto victory.

And Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Millwall was no different , with manager Neil Harris describing the support for his side as on "another level."

The Lions were backed by 1,452 supporters, with Sunderland, Leeds United, Wolves and Aston Villa just a few sides to have joined Harris' side in beating Albion having been backed by a sold-out away following.

"We talk about the players deserving to be where they are, but the club deserves to be where they are with the support home and away," he said .

"I didn't expect that level of support at Burton, I have to be honest. That was another level.

"No disrespect to Burton but they (Millwall fans) have spent a lot of money coming to big away games this year - so this would have been a tough one.

"The supporters have earned that right to have a dream (of the play-offs). Obviously it is a real long shot and we'll have to keep progressing like we are.

"But while there is hope there, why shouldn't the fans believe? They only believe because of the way the players are playing."