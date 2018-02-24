Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Harris says he can understand why Nigel Clough would be feeling hard done to after Millwall's 1-0 defeat of Burton Albion.

The Lions' manager watched his side survive an onslaught by the Brewers as they grew into the game, before Ben Marshall's fortuitous second-half opener.

While Millwall threatened Stephen Bywater's goal at times, it was Albion who spurned several good chances from Lucas Akins and Darren Bent before the interval, while Tom Naylor headed over from the close range.

It leaves the hosts extending their winless run at home to 13 games.

"Burton can feel a bit hard done by today - I certainly feel for Nigel," Harris said.

"James (Meredith) made a slight error and got back to make the tackle. Benty had a couple of chances before half time.

"And those five minutes were crucial before half time because if Burton had scored then when they were on top, then it could have been a different second half.

"Sometimes you just have to take goals like we got, scrappy goals with some good fortune in it.

"You take them when they come along because you don't get them too often at this level."

Harris' sympathy will come from being in the same position as Clough not too long ago.

After the reverse fixture at the Den in November, the Millwall legend was in disbelief at how his side had not taken anything from their 1-0 defeat to the Brewers, when Marvin Sordell's goal downed the 10-man Lions.

And he admitted Marshall's opener, an effort bundled in by the on-loan Wolves man at the back-post, contained an element of fortune.

"Back at the Den earlier in the season, I couldn't believe we didn't win the game," Harris added.

"We will certainly take those moments of luck - it was a moment of luck, we certainly take them when they come along.

"We defended our box really well when Burton put little bits of pressure onto the back-line.

"That's 13 cleans sheets we've had this season in the league and that’s a great return, we defend as a team and score as a team.

"To see that game out today our boys were excellent."

While Millwall begin to harbour ambitions of a late charge towards the play-offs, Clough's side will be wondering if they can arrest their home form before it is too late in their bid for survival.

Harris reckons Burton are good enough to stay up, just as long as they start turning performances like Saturday's into three points

"I think having watched the last three games, Burton have been outstanding and deserved nine points (from the five they got)," Harris continued.

"From what we've seen recently, Burton have got the players and the spirit.

"They've got the belief and, from what I've seen off the back of the last three performances, to be okay this year."