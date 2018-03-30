Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock credited Cardiff City on a professional performance after they rallied to avoid slipping up against Burton Albion.

The former Albion manager watched his side run out 3-1 winners as they edged closer to promotion to the Premier League.

An eighth successive win for Cardiff came despite the Brewers equalising through Darren Bent after Kenneth Zohore had put the hosts ahead.

But a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing strike in first-half stoppage time hit Albion, who never recovered and limped toward a fifth defeat in six matches after Callum Paterson put the game to bed in the 64th minute.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"They've really done well," Warnock said of his side, who stay seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

"We knew it was going to be difficult today. Everybody expected us to win, which is the most difficult thing about football really.

"The rest of the season I don't think we'll have a problem with that, because of all the sides - I don't think anybody will expect anything.

"But all credit to the boys, especially having conceded an equaliser. I thought the goal was vital just before half time."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Warnock has spoken multiple times about his affinity with the Brewers, who he managed between 1981 and 1986, and that has not changed despite coming out on top against Nigel Clough's outfit.

As the 69-year-old moves closer to an eighth career promotion, he recognises how difficult it is going to be for the Brewers to achieve Championship football for a third season running.

"It's always going to be a struggle," Warnock added of his former side.

"Especially after last year's heroics. It's difficult, they're doing the best they can on what they've got.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"You just don't know - today we were looking after ourselves, but I thought they had a 10 or 15 minute period in the first half where they got a bit of confidence, knocked it about and ended up scoring a goal.

"But I thought after that we dominated certain areas.

"It's just small margins, isn't it?

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Goals kill teams, and we should have killed them off really.

"There are no easy games at this level, and if you're not 100 per cent sharp you get punished and I think the goals came from that sort of situation."