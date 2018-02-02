The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's new star striker is hoping his sports knowledge can match his poacher's instincts on a popular TV quiz show tonight.

Fox in the box Darren Bent will be hoping for more than three points when he competes on A Question of Sport at 7.30pm.

"The Dazzler" will line up alongside fellow former England players Dion Dublin, Graeme Le Saux and Alex Scott in a Premier League special edition of the BBC show.

Bent is well-qualified to answer questions on the world's most popular league, having scored more than 100 goals in the Prem for Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old, who is on loan at the Pirelli Stadium from parent club Derby County, is likely to start his second Brewers game tomorrow at Villa Park.

He could be forgiven for being a bit rusty, though, as his debut on Tuesday night at home against Reading was his first senior outing since April.

Question of Sport is hosted by former tennis ace Sue Barker. Team captains are world cup-winning former rugby star Matt Dawson and ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell.