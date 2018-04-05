The Football Association has revealed the fees Burton Albion paid to intermediaries and agents over the last two transfer windows.
The Brewers completed 26 transactions between February 1, 2017, to January 31, 2018, with £268,490 spent on intermediaries and agent fees.
It is an increase of more than £100,00 than the £163,331 they spent in the previous 12 months, during which time Burton competed at Championship level for the first time in their history and avoided relegation to League One.
Burton's latest figure is the third-lowest total across the Sky Bet Championship, in which clubs spent a cumulative £42,183,048 to agents and intermediaries.
Only Bolton Wanderers (£223,432) and Ipswich Town (£241,969) spent less than Burton, with Aston Villa spending the most in the division - shelling out £5.5million to help bring John Terry, amongst others, to Villa Park.
The Brewers' relegation rivals Sunderland and Birmingham City figure in the top five, spending £4m and £2m respectively.
Nigel Clough's side broke their transfer record to bring Liam Boyce to the Pirelli Stadium for around £500,000 last summer, while in the same window they sold Jackson Irvine to Hull City for a record sum of £2m plus add-ons.
The full list below of all Championship clubs and money paid to intermediaries and agents:
ASTON VILLA £5,510,180
SUNDERLAND £4,370,897
READING £2,850,283
MIDDLESBROUGH £2,538,840
BIRMINGHAM CITY £2,461,909
FULHAM £2,428,175
NORWICH CITY £2,212,410
DERBY COUNTY £2,180,305
CARDIFF CITY £2,026,917
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS £2,001,023
HULL CITY £1,882,530
QUEENS PARK RANGERS £1,817,113
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY £1,714,130
BRENTFORD £1,690,415
LEEDS UNITED £1,349,452
NOTTINGHAM FOREST £1,141,512
PRESTON NORTH END £1,046,679
BRISTOL CITY £843,174
SHEFFIELD UNITED £652,070
BARNSLEY £419,638
MILLWALL £311,505
BURTON ALBION £268,490
IPSWICH TOWN £241,969
BOLTON WANDERERS £223,432