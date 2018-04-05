The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Football Association has revealed the fees Burton Albion paid to intermediaries and agents over the last two transfer windows.

The Brewers completed 26 transactions between February 1, 2017, to January 31, 2018, with £268,490 spent on intermediaries and agent fees.

It is an increase of more than £100,00 than the £163,331 they spent in the previous 12 months, during which time Burton competed at Championship level for the first time in their history and avoided relegation to League One.

Burton's latest figure is the third-lowest total across the Sky Bet Championship, in which clubs spent a cumulative £42,183,048 to agents and intermediaries.

Only Bolton Wanderers (£223,432) and Ipswich Town (£241,969) spent less than Burton, with Aston Villa spending the most in the division - shelling out £5.5million to help bring John Terry, amongst others, to Villa Park.

The Brewers' relegation rivals Sunderland and Birmingham City figure in the top five, spending £4m and £2m respectively.

Nigel Clough's side broke their transfer record to bring Liam Boyce to the Pirelli Stadium for around £500,000 last summer, while in the same window they sold Jackson Irvine to Hull City for a record sum of £2m plus add-ons.

The full list below of all Championship clubs and money paid to intermediaries and agents:

ASTON VILLA £5,510,180

SUNDERLAND £4,370,897

READING £2,850,283

MIDDLESBROUGH £2,538,840

BIRMINGHAM CITY £2,461,909

FULHAM £2,428,175

NORWICH CITY £2,212,410

DERBY COUNTY £2,180,305

CARDIFF CITY £2,026,917

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS £2,001,023

HULL CITY £1,882,530

QUEENS PARK RANGERS £1,817,113

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY £1,714,130

BRENTFORD £1,690,415

LEEDS UNITED £1,349,452

NOTTINGHAM FOREST £1,141,512

PRESTON NORTH END £1,046,679

BRISTOL CITY £843,174

SHEFFIELD UNITED £652,070

BARNSLEY £419,638

MILLWALL £311,505

BURTON ALBION £268,490

IPSWICH TOWN £241,969

BOLTON WANDERERS £223,432