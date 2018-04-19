Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland's cash turnstiles will remain closed for Burton Albion's visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday amid fears Newcastle United fans will try to attend their remaining home games.

The Black Cats' relegation could be confirmed if they lose to the Brewers or the match is a draw but results don't go their way.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

And the Sunderland Echo reports that the club have taken steps to ensure fans' safety by requiring that any home fans who want to buy tickets must have a purchase history and buy them from the box office.

Newcastle fans were reportedly stopped from entering the stadium before their 1-1 draw with Norwich City last week, with cash turnstiles closed for the fixture, with their rivals intent on 'celebrating' Sunderland's impending consecutive relegations.

"I totally see the security side of it, I get why and obviously after liaising with the police they have to listen to them, I understand why they would do that because safety has to come first," Sunderland boss Chris Coleman said.

"Don't get me wrong I want to see the Stadium of Light full with as many Sunderland people as we can fit but I get why the police and club have come to that decision."

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

"Football is football.

"You are always going to get one team laughing at another, especially if if they are two derby teams.

"In any walk of life in any industry there is a small percentage unsavoury but that is in any industry."