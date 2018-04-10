Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Adkins said Hull City did all the "horrible things" right in their 5-0 defeat of Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

The Brewers were handed their heaviest home defeat in the Championship in the return of Jackson Irvine to the Pirelli Stadium, with Kamil Grosicki and Harry Wilson running riot.

Adkins said post-match that he had identified the visit to basement side Burton as a potential banana-skin, but his side passed with flying colours to move 10 points clear of the relegation zone and up to 16th place.

It may have been different should Liam Boyce have won the Brewers a penalty when Allan McGregor looked to have fouled the striker with Hull leading 1-0 in the first-half.

There was no looking back after that moment from the visitors, though.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"This was a tough performance," Adkins said.

"I don't know if it was, but I thought there was a penalty shout for them in the first half.

"I haven't seen the video footage back and I normally try to have a look at it.

"I've not seen it, but it could have changed the complexion of the game.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was always going to be challenging, but for me our players have done a lot of the horrible things we've got to go and do.

"I've been fortunate, I've had a lot of promotions in my career and when you look at games going away from home, there's some games you highlight that are never going to be pretty football.

"You have to do all the nuts and bolts required in a game of football to go and win it.

"All the horrible things you've got to do, I thought we did tonight on a consistent basis.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"To keep the clean sheet, to give ourselves the opportunity to win the game.

"Well done to the players for doing that, because we haven't beaten a bottom three side away from home this season.

"You've got to do all the right things - the mentality was spot on tonight."