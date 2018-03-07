Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says his Burton Albion players aren't alone in finding life difficult at their home ground after their defeat to Brentford.

Kyle McFadzean's second-half own goal helped Dean Smith's side into an unassailable lead at the Pirelli Stadium with Sunderland, Hull City and Birmingham City also losing at home on Tuesday night.

The Bees took control of the game after that, with Ollie Watkins adding a second late on to hand Albion a 12th loss at home in 14 matches.

Only twice this season have Burton come from a goal down to salvage something from a match in East Staffordshire - the 2-1 defeat of Birmingham and 1-1 draw to Sheffield Wednesday back in August.

But once again their home woes are helped by an inability by those struggling with them at the bottom failing to take advantage.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

But Clough contrasts his side's fortunes to those struggling with Burton down at the bottom, and reckons a fragile mentality can affect players regardless of their standing in the game.

"We talk to them and say about your body language and everything," he said.

"When that first goal goes in, then you have to really step it up and say 'right, we're not going to concede another one, we're going to try and get back in the game.'

"And that is difficult to do when you've lost so many games here, when you've lost as many games as we have.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"And it becomes very, very difficult for the players to deal with it - in any league.

"Imagine if you're Sunderland, what they're like when they're losing at home.

"You're talking about a team who were in the Premier League 12 months ago - Hull lost at home again on Tuesday night (a 2-1 defeat to Millwall).

"We're talking about Burton Albion players and you're talking about Premier League players with those two teams.

(Image: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC)

"They can't handle the same situation."

Albion's struggles at home have been amplified by their excellent away form away from the Pirelli this season.

Yet only a handful of those who have witnessed just two points from 42 available at home since mid-September have seen those performances on the road.

And that makes for a difficult atmosphere when Clough's side are struggling at home.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Despite that, though, he knows that his players and staff need to focus on what is happening on the pitch during the match.

"It's definitely difficult for the supporters to watch it," he added.

"But we have to operate independently of that, almost in a bubble.

"We have to say whatever's going on in the ground, terraces or whether you're playing in front of 3,500 or 35,000 it doesn't matter.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"You're going to go on the pitch and you're almost cocooned on that.

"You don't let what's going off outside that affect you.

"That's another sign of good mental strength."