The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough admitted Burton Albion are feeling "low" after their 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The Brewers currently sit bottom of the Championship after the defeat to Neil Warnock's promotion-chasing Bluebirds.

What compounds Clough's misery, and the general feeling around the Burton camp, is the nature of a 23rd league defeat this season.

"We're down, in terms of our mood is down," he said.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"When you're losing games, that's what it feels like.

"When you come and you play like that and you miss chances, concede and have decisions go against you, that doesn't help the feeling."

"We're low."

Clough cut a dejected figure post-match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He had watched his side dominate the opening stages of the match, with Liam Boyce and Lloyd Dyer going close early doors.

However, Burton's profligacy in front of goal made them pay, as it has done on many an occasion this season, with Kenneth Zohore opening the scoring on the 16th minute.

The Brewers kicked themselves into gear, though, equalising with Darren Bent's first goal in the yellow and black of Burton Albion just seven minutes later.

But Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's goal on the stroke of half-time sucker-punched the Brewers and sent them on their way to a fifth defeat in six games.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It's a worrying run of form that, with seven games to go, can't afford to go on much longer.

So does Clough see Burton's luck in front of goal changing any time soon?

"Not with seven games to go, no," he said.

"We can't make people put the ball in the back of the net, and we've not been able to do that all season.

"We've had two one-on-ones in the first-half.

"Cardiff, when they get in those situations, look as though they're going to score.

"A lot of the times they do."