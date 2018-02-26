Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is backing Darren Bent to get off the mark with Burton Albion - and he has been pleased with the service the Derby County loanee is getting.

Bent twice got in behind the Millwall defence and into good positions during Saturday's 1-0 defeat, only to see his first opening denied by Jake Cooper's fine covering tackle and the second lashed wide of goal.

Tom Naylor and Lucas Akins also came close for Albion - but their failure to test Lions keeper Jordan Archer ensured it was an 11th home defeat from 13 attempts for Clough's side.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Bent is still looking for his first goal in a Brewers shirt, having also come close in the goalless draws with Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Clough feels one will hit the back of the net soon - and he believes the whole team will benefit when that happens.

"If Darren Bent goes clear in training and puts a couple in, brilliant," said the Burton boss.

"But it's totally different to out there.

"It's like when people practice penalties - it's a totally different situation.

"He'll get one. His all-round game was good again against Millwall, so he will get one.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's great when he is making the runs that we have got somebody like Jacob Davenport who is finding him.

"For that second chance he had when he went clear, it's a brilliant ball.

"Darren needs that sort of service."

When asked if one goal is likely to bring more with it for the former England international, Clough added: "I think so - I think that's what the whole team needs, and him as an individual.

"We're going to keep playing like that, we keep saying that.

"The level and the consistency of the performances in the last five has been very good indeed, and no different on Saturday.

"We played better than we did in the second half at Barnsley - we just need someone who is going to get us a goal."

While Albion's performance levels have improved markedly over the past month, the lack of a ruthless edge in front of goal has cost them points in recent weeks.

In only one of their four games since the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa have Burton found the net - and that brought them all three points at Barnsley in midweek.

"There is a case of saying, 'what more can we do?'" said Clough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We are making the substitutions we can, the lads are playing in a certain way that we are quite pleased with, we had the majority of possession again and we created chances.

"We can't actually put the ball in the net.

"That is very much down to an individual thing where one of our players has to do that, whether it's Tom Naylor the centre-half to get us a draw, or Darren Bent, our striker.

"Somebody has to do that."